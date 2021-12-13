SMALL GRANTS PROGRAMME LAUNCHES SEVENTH OPERATIONAL PHASE ON NEVIS

Source: SKNIS

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Small Grants Programme in St. Kitts and Nevis (SGPSKN), in collaboration with its grantee-partner, Junior Achievement St. Kitts and Nevis, recently launched its Seventh Operational Phase at the historic Golden Rock Hotel on Nevis.

Ilis Watts, National Coordinator – GEF Small Grants Programme, St. Kitts and Nevis (SGPSKN), said that the objectives of the launch were three-fold.

“The launch was designed to present the country programme strategy for 2020-2024 and launch the new Operational Phase Seven (7); to recognize former members of the SGP National Steering Committee, an integral arm in the programme’ s grant approval and project monitoring process, as well as to introduce the new members of the steering committee (2021-2023),” said Ms. Watts.

According to Ms. Watts, “The new Country Programme Strategy (CPS) OP7 builds on the OP6 agenda, past and existing initiatives, as well as the projects and lessons learned thereof, to increase effectiveness. It aligns with UNDP and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and further aligns with the national agenda for sustainable development in the twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. The CPS OP7 takes into consideration the functions of various sectors and supports them in addressing emerging issues of climate change and environmental degradation with projects designed to aid environmental sustainability through adaptation and conservation, with corollary objectives of social mobility and improved livelihoods.”

As part of the programme, grantees completing projects during Operational Phase Six (6) that were very impactful and added great benefit to the environment and the community, were recognized and asked to share highlights of their project with the audience. These projects were: Harvesting and Storing Water to Adequately supply an Open Organic Farm System by the Gideon Force Agricultural Cooperative Society Limited, Verchilds, St. Kitts; Preserving the Natural Environment and Contributing to the island of Nevis Reforestation programme undertaken by the Nuff Tings Boys Club out of Fountain Village, Nevis and Establishment of the Irma Didier Garden for the conservation of the floral biodiversity of St. Kitts and Nevis and to demonstrate soil conservation practices and rainwater harvesting from the St. Kitts Flower Arrangers, St. Kitts.



Other programmes included the Rehabilitation of the Mansion Bay to support biodiversity conservation, community use and livelihood development by the Family and Friends of Mansion and Christ Church, St. Kitts, and Green Learning at the Cayon High School by the Cayon High School Environment Club.

Ms. Watts noted that the recently concluded phase, Operational Phase Six (6) saw 29 projects being supported to a tune of US $841’700 with co-financing provided by the groups of over one million US dollars.

“One project of special mention that was successfully completed under this phase, was undertaken by the Nevis Historical and Conservations Society (NHCS) and Hope Nevis titled Combating Land Degradation on the Historic New River and Coconut Walk Coastline. This was the first, and to date, the only strategic grant in the Small Grant Programme St. Kitts and Nevis portfolio. This project was funded with grant funds of US $150,000 and whopping co-financing figures of over US $600,000 or EC $1.64 million.

SGP St. Kitts and Nevis is designed to provide financial and technical support to civil society organizations (CSOs) and community-based organizations (CBOs), empowering them to implement scalable projects that will conserve and restore the environment, while enhancing livelihoods and improving overall well-being. The SGP operates within the following thematic areas: biodiversity, climate change, land degradation, international waters, chemicals, and waste management. It also embraces cross-cutting areas such as capacity development and gender equality.