SLNCA Mourns the Passing of Lennox John



Castries, Saint Lucia — August 4, 2026: The Saint Lucia National Cricket Association extends its deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. Lennox John, a distinguished cricket administrator whose name became synonymous with the growth and development of cricket in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and, by extension, throughout the Windward Islands.



Mr. John gave many years of committed service to cricket administration, including his tenure as President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association and his service as Vice President of Windwards Cricket during the presidency of Sir Julian Hunte. He later went on to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Windwards Cricket, continuing his contribution to the regional game with dedication and distinction.



Across the Windward Islands, Mr. John has long been regarded as one of the pillars of cricket, helping to shape the administrative foundation upon which the sport continues to advance. His leadership, institutional knowledge, and unwavering commitment to cricket left an enduring mark on players, officials, administrators, and supporters alike.



The SLNCA joins the St. Vincent and the Grenadines cricket fraternity, the wider Windward Islands cricket community, and all who were touched by Mr. John’s service in mourning his passing and celebrating his legacy.



We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the cricket fraternity of St. Vincent and the Grenadines during this difficult time.



May he rest in perfect peace.

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