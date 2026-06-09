SLNCA ANNOUNCES TRIAL SQUAD FOR WINDWARD ISLANDS SUPER 50 CHAMPIONSHIP

Castries, Saint Lucia – June 2026 – The Saint Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) is pleased to announce the release of its trial squad as preparations intensify for the upcoming Windward Islands Super 50 Tournament, scheduled to be held in Grenada from July 25 to August 5, 2026.

The selected players will participate in a series of training sessions, fitness assessments, and trial matches as the selectors and coaching staff work towards finalizing the national team that will represent Saint Lucia at the regional tournament.

Saint Lucia enters the competition as the defending champions, having captured the Windward Islands Super 50 title in impressive fashion last year.

The SLNCA is confident that the players selected for the trial squad possess the talent, commitment, and determination necessary to uphold the island’s proud cricketing tradition and mount a strong defense of the championship.

The selection panel utilized performances in the recently concluded Prime Minister’s Independence T20 Tournament, the Saint Lucia Premier League (SPL) T20 Competition, and the Premier League 2 Day tournament, along with player fitness, discipline, and overall potential, in identifying the trial squad.

The trial period will commence with a fitness test scheduled for Saturday 13th June at the Saint Lucia Sports Academy. This fitness test is used as a baseline that will be used to guide onward selection by the selectors. The first practice match which will be a red ball engagement will commence the following weekend at Mindoo Phillip Park.

SLNCA President Wayne Auguste expressed optimism about the quality of players available for selection. “Our objective is not simply to defend the Windward Islands Super 50 title, but also to continue strengthening the pathway from national cricket to franchise and international cricket. With the Windward Islands Volcanoes having finished at the bottom of the regional standings over the past two years it is critical that all our players from the Windward Islands seize the opportunity and demonstrate that they are ready to make the step up to franchise level. Saint Lucia has consistently produced talented cricketers, and we want to see more of our players putting up their hands for higher honours”.

The Association also encouraged all selected players to approach the preparation period with professionalism and dedication as they seek to earn a place in the final squad.

Trial Squad includes:

Kimani Melius

Khan Elcock

Nathaniel Joseph

Bolton Sayers

Stephen Naitram

Tarrique Edward

Kensley Paul

Noel Leo

Tyler Venner

Keon Gaston

Royce Paul

McKenny Clarke

Tyrel Chicot

Qwaine Henry

Dornan Edward

Jard Goodman

Dane Edward

Theo Edward

Shadrack Descarte

Cody Fontenelle

Lee John

Jaden Elibox

Isiah Jones

Shawnil Edward

Sacchin Joshua Cepal

Neil Poyotte

Jonathan Daniel

Bjorn Fanus

Liam Joseph

The final squad and management team will be announced following the completion of the selection process.

The SLNCA extends best wishes to all players and looks forward to the continued support of the cricketing public as Saint Lucia prepares to defend its Windward Islands Super 50 crown.

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