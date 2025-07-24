SL Horsfords St. Paul’s United FC to Represent St. Kitts-Nevis at 2025 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield

St. Pauls, July 24, 2025 – Defending St. Kitts-Nevis Football Champions, SL Horsfords St. Paul’s United Football Club, is proudly set to represent the Federation at the 2025 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Shield, scheduled to take place from July 26th to August 3rd, 2025, in Trinidad and Tobago.

The team will kick off their campaign on Saturday, July 26th, with a crucial group stage match against Guyana’s Defence Force FC. This marks the second appearance for the club in this prestigious regional tournament and reflects the continued growth and dominance of St. Paul’s United on both the local and regional stages.

Guided by their powerful theme “One Dream, One Team,” the players, coaching staff, and management remain united in purpose and passion as they prepare to take on some of the region’s best.

Club President Donald Freeman expressed his pride and optimism:

“We are honoured once again to carry the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis into regional competition. This opportunity is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our players, coaches, and supporters. We believe in this team and in the power of football to unite and uplift our community.”

Team Captain Omar “Ramo” Francis added:

“Representing my country at this level is a tremendous responsibility and a dream come true. We’re ready to give it everything we’ve got and make the nation proud. With your support behind us, we’re going to fight for every point.”

We kindly encourage all football-loving fans and the general public to show their full support and rally behind the team as they proudly fly the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis on the international stage.

The team will depart on Thursday, 24th July 2025, from RLB International Airport at approximately 7:00 PM. Check-in begins at 5:00 PM, and we encourage you to arrive early to give them a rousing and heartfelt send-off.

The club also welcomes any form of financial assistance or sponsorship to help ensure the successful participation of the team in this regional showdown. Every contribution makes a meaningful difference.

Let’s go, St. Paul’s United! Let’s go, St. Kitts-Nevis!

“One Team, One Dream!”

