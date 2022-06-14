Shakir Stapleton Receives Hero’s Welcome

By: Staff Writer

Gold Medalist Shakir Stapleton received a hero’s welcome as he returned to Nevis on Sunday 12th June.

The Special Olympian and his coach Derek Good was met at the Oualie pier by a small contingent of well-wishers which included the Minister with responsibility for Sports, Hon. Eric Evelyn and family members.

Shakir participated in the USA Special Olympic Games which were held in Orlando from June 5th – June 11th.

In the Men’s Tennis Final, Stapleton won a 7-point tie break (7-5) with the game at 6-6. Time was called and Shakir was declared the winner, thus securing Gold.

