Skyla Connor Arrives in Singapore for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships

The St. Kitts and Nevis Aquatics Federation (SKNAF) is proud to announce that national swimmer Skyla Connor has officially arrived in Singapore, where she will represent the nation at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships.

Skyla will compete in two events: the 50m Freestyle and the 50m Breaststroke, both scheduled for Thursday, August 1st. These explosive sprint events demand speed, focus, and precision — and Skyla is ready to give her very best on the global stage.

The World Aquatics Championships is one of the most prestigious competitions in international swimming, organized by World Aquatics (formerly FINA). This world-class event brings together the best aquatic athletes from over 190 countries, competing in swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open water events. For many athletes, it is a vital step on the pathway to Olympic qualification and a rare opportunity to race alongside the world’s fastest swimmers.

Skyla’s presence in Singapore is a testament to her hard work, discipline, and the growing strength of swimming in St. Kitts and Nevis. Her participation continues SKNAF’s commitment to developing elite athletes and promoting our country on the international sports stage.

As Skyla prepares for competition, we invite all of St. Kitts and Nevis — and our supporters abroad — to stand behind her. Follow SKNAF’s social media and website for updates, results, and behind-the-scenes coverage from Singapore.

Let’s show Skyla our full support as she carries the national flag into one of the world’s biggest swimming arenas!

🇰🇳



Related