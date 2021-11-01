MINISTER OF EDUCATION EXPRESSES CONFIDENCE FOR EDUCATION ADVANCEMENT IN THE FEDERATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, October 29, 2021:​ The Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment and Talent Development (MoENT), hosted a Creative Forum for members of the entertainment industry on Friday October 29 at the Marriott Ballroom.

Minister of Education (MOE), Honourable Jonel Powell, noted that through a collaborative partnership with MoENT, avenues for education advancement in the Federation will be created.

“The two ministries can partner in terms of providing the technical support behind the creative industry. By that I mean, using the schools as a forum to start educating persons who can sing on the business side of singing, and the technical sides of singing. We can start providing that technical advice and support to kids at the school age, that when they finish, they would be in a better position to really become entrepreneurs and professionals within the creative industry,” expressed Minister Powell.

The Minister of Education also expressed that there is a need to strategically enhance the performing arts presence in schools so as to support the advancement of education for our youths.

“Within the primary and secondary schools, I think that there is a need to ramp up the existence of performing arts within our schools…It’s not just matter of getting a dance teacher and teaching children dancing but to integrate it into the curriculum, which is part of our continuous curriculum development,” noted the honourable minister.