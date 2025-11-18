SKNTVET SECRETARIAT HOSTS ‘TOTS IN THE KITCHEN’

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Monday, November 17, 2025: The SKNTVET Secretariat continued its celebration of TVET Month with a lively and engaging ‘Tots in the Kitchen’ activity held on Monday, November 17th, at the McKnight Daycare Centre.

The interactive session introduced preschoolers to simple culinary experiences, allowing them to explore basic food preparation in a fun, safe, and educational environment. Guided by caregivers and SKNTVET representatives, the toddlers participated in hands-on activities that encouraged creativity, teamwork, and early development of practical life skills.

Training and Assessment Officer, SKNTVET Secretariat, Mrs. Kenicia Williams, highlighted the significance of introducing practical skill-building experiences to young children during the activity.

“As part of our TVET Month, we are here at McKnight Daycare Centre with ‘Tots in the Kitchen’. We made fruit cups, smoothies, and banana pancakes. We hope that this activity will help develop their fine motor skills, add to their mathematical skills, and make them a little more independent.”

The ‘Tots in the Kitchen’ activity is one of several events scheduled throughout TVET Month, each aimed at highlighting the importance of skills training in national development and community empowerment.

-30-