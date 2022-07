SKN Election: Supervisor of Elections announces returning officers

By: Staff Writer

Supervisor of Elections in St. Kitts & Nevis, Mr Elvin Bailey, in a statement to the nation yesterday, shared the names of the Returning Officers for each constituency.

There are 11 electoral constituencies, therefore 11 Returning Officers have been appointed.

The Returning Officers are:

– Constituency No 1: Jermaine Lake

– Constituency No 2: Reese Percival

– Constituency No 3: Melvorn Bassue

– Constituency No 4: Miguel Thomas

– Constituency No 5: William Vincent Hodge

– Constituency No 6: Edwin Warner

– Constituency No 7: Joycelyn Archibald Pennyfeather,

– Constituency No 8: Philip Brown

– Constituency No 9: Tricia Williams

– Constituency No 10: Kayno David

Constituency No 11 Ermileta Elliott.

Returning Officers will be at nomination sites from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to receive nominations as stipulated by law.

Nomination Day is Tuesday 26 July.