SKNSA Hosts Olympic Solidarity Technical Coaching Course in Collaboration with World Sailing

On Sunday, July 13, 2025, the St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association (SKNSA) celebrated the successful conclusion of the World Sailing Level 1 Olympic Solidarity Technical Coaching Course. The closing ceremony took place at the St. Kitts Yacht Club in Anchorage, Frigate Bay, marking the end of a dynamic and enriching 7-day training program.

The course, held from July 7–10 at the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center (NASC) and from July 11–13 at the St. Kitts Yacht Club (SKYC), brought together 13 enthusiastic participants from both clubs. Each participant received a certificate of completion from Olympic Solidarity and World Sailing, recognizing their dedication and achievements.

In his remarks, SKNSA President Mr. Nicholas Dupre expressed his pride in the initiative and excitement about the new cohort of sailing instructors. He emphasized the noticeable growth in participants’ technical and leadership skills and looked forward to seeing them apply their knowledge in upcoming sailing camps and future endeavors.

World Sailing Course Director Mr. Hernan Vila Mosso of Argentina commended the group for their hard work and successful completion of the course. He shared, “There is no downside to learning, but the most important gift sports like sailing offer is the formation of great friendships. Education is key to youth development.”

Mr. Dennis Knight, President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC), echoed this sentiment. He emphasized that while medals and trophies are important, the values, relationships, and connections built through sport are equally valuable. He praised SKNSA for spearheading the course and highlighted the unique nature of sailing, noting the athletes’ continued growth despite the absence of large public audiences. He reaffirmed the Olympic Committee’s commitment to supporting sailing through financial and moral means and expressed high hopes for the lasting impact of the course across the federation.

Abhijith Srinivasan delivered the vote of thanks, expressing deep gratitude to Mr. Vila Mosso for his engaging and unconventional teaching style. He described the course as “fun, engaging, and transformative,” stating it taught him valuable life skills he will carry beyond the sport.

The main objective of the course was to equip participants with the knowledge and skills required to teach sailing, operate powerboats safely, assess risks, and plan training schedules effectively. Additionally, all participants completed the Safeguarding Athletes from Harassment and Abuse course via the IOC’s Athlete365 platform.

SKNSA extends heartfelt congratulations to the following participants for their commitment and successful completion of the Olympic Solidarity World Sailing Technical Coaching Course:

Arthur Bonett

Jael Chiverton

Jazzelle Connor

Skyla Connor

Addijah Daniel

Antwan Daniel

Melroy Henry

Jaeden Morton

Emily Samaroo

Myrtrice Sedam

Abhijith Srinivasan

Rowen Trotman

Elijah Maynard

Acknowledgements

Special thanks to the SKNSA Board of Directors for their tireless work in organizing this event. We are deeply grateful to Olympic Solidarity and the SKNOC for sponsoring this significant coaching development initiative.

A sincere thank you to SKNOC President Mr. Dennis Knight, Vice President Ms. Jennifer Nero, and Secretary General Mr. Glenville Jeffers for their presence and ongoing support. Appreciation also goes to Ms. Myrtrice Sedam for the opening invocation and Mr. Daryl Grant for capturing beautiful moments from the event.

We thank The Bistro for providing delicious meals in St. Kitts, and extend our appreciation to Danielle Connor, Chairperson of NASC as well as Lizbeth Burrell, Secretary of SKNSA for their vital roles in ensuring the event’s success.

A warm thank you to Mr. Nickhail Rogers, Commodore of SKYC, for serving as our Master of Ceremonies and providing music and entertainment. Lastly, we are grateful to Islander Water Sports for their continued support and to Mr. Darren Thompson of the Royal St. Kitts Hotel for providing the podium used during the ceremony.

Related