Rondré Daniel is the new Nevis Junior Youth Tourism Minister

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 15, 2026)- Rondré Daniel, a student of the Charlestown Secondary School (CSS), emerged the winner of the 2026 Bank of Nevis Tourism Youth Congress, earning him the title of Nevis Junior Youth Tourism Minister.



Daniel was victorious from a field of six students. The competition, which mirrors a Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Board of Directors meeting, required participants to deliver three-minute prepared presentations on one of four key issues impacting Caribbean tourism, along with a one-minute response to a mystery question.



Presenting on the topic “Cultural Industries Innovation,” Daniel secured a winning score of 189.01 points.



“As Junior Minister of Tourism, I boldly assert that Nevis can be a leading tourism destination if we adhere to the mantra that we are stronger with culture…My strategies will support sustainability by preserving Nevisian heritage, empowering local creatives and generating inclusive economic opportunities within the tourism sector,” he put forth.



In his presentation, Daniel proposed transforming Nevis’ tourism landscape through immersive cultural experiences. His vision includes a reimagined Bath Hotel as a hub for festivals, wellness activities, and interactive Culturama events powered by local creatives. He also emphasized the importance of investing in youth through the establishment of a Creatives Academy and Innovation Incubator, designed to provide funding, training, and apprenticeships to turn ideas into marketable tourism products.



Additionally, Daniel outlined plans to bring Nevis’ history to life using innovative storytelling methods, including 4D film experiences, live performances such as an Alexander Hamilton musical, and virtual reality experiences that allow visitors to actively engage with the island’s heritage.



Alison Gishard of the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) secured second place with 188.6 points for her presentation on “The New Age of Tourism Professionals.” Third place went to Ajeernee Hodge, also of GSS, who earned 182.7 points for her presentation on “Multigenerational Travel Product Development.”



Vanessa Webbe, Product Development Manager in the Ministry of Tourism, congratulated the winner and all participants, highlighting the critical role of youth in shaping and advancing Nevis’ tourism industry.



Prizes and awards were presented by Denrick Liburd, CEO of Bank of Nevis Ltd., the competition’s title sponsor, along with Acting Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn.



Hon. Evelyn delivered remarks on behalf of Premier and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley. He commended the students for their outstanding performances and praised the Ministry of Tourism for its continued commitment to youth engagement through the annual congress.



“It is very important that we expose our young people to these types of activities. This initiative gives them an opportunity to develop their confidence and their public speaking skills, and also the opportunity to learn more about our destination. As young persons they should be aware of what is happening on beautiful Nevis, how nice Nevis is, and they must be armed with that knowledge wherever they go, whether they here in Nevis or whether they travel overseas. They must be ambassadors for Nevis.



“Also I must commend highly the Ministry of Tourism for ensuring that our young people are involved,” he said.



The national congress was held on May 12 at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).



Rondré Daniel will go on to represent Nevis at the 2026 CTO Regional Tourism Youth Congress, scheduled to take place in Guyana this October.



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