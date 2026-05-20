SKNOC Strengthens Athletes’ Welfare Through Safeguarding Education and Leadership

Basseterre, St. Kitts. May 20, 2026. The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) has strengthened its commitment to athlete welfare and safe sporting environments with the successful completion of an intensive international Safeguarding in Sport certification programme by four local sport administrators.

Brenda Allen, Diane Browne, Sharon St. Luce and Damian Bacchus recently completed the eight-month course commissioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), officially earning certification as Safeguarding Officers.

Safeguarding in sport focuses on creating safe, inclusive and respectful sporting environments by protecting athletes and participants from abuse, harassment, discrimination, neglect and other forms of harm. Safeguarding Officers play a critical role in promoting athlete welfare, implementing protective policies, responding to concerns and helping sporting organisationsmaintain international best practices.

The four participants recently received confirmation (May 15) of their successful completion after months of assignments, assessments and continuous evaluations throughout the programme.

Each newly certified Safeguarding Officer expressed delight at completing the rigorous process and highlighted the value of the experience.

Brenda Allen described the programme as both enlightening and empowering.

“Safeguarding is not just about policies and procedures; it is about protecting people and ensuring that athletes can thrive in healthy environments. This course opened my eyes to the many ways we can better support and protect athletes, especially young athletes,” Allen said.

Diane Browne noted that the course reinforced the importance of accountability and education in sport.

“The certification process challenged us to think critically about athlete welfare and organisational responsibility. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to building safer sporting spaces in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Browne stated.

For Sharon St. Luce, the programme highlighted the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding sport.

“One of the biggest takeaways for me was understanding the importance of prevention, education and trust. Athletes should always feel safe, heard and respected within sporting environments,” she explained.

Damian Bacchus said the experience has equipped him with practical tools to help advance safeguarding initiatives locally.

“This course has prepared us to identify concerns, respond appropriately and advocate for best practices across sporting organisations. Safeguarding must become a standard part of sporting culture,” Bacchus remarked.

Vice President of the SKNOC and Chair of the Women in Sports Commission, Jennifer Nero, praised the achievement of the four newly certified Safeguarding Officers and emphasized the importance of safeguarding as St. Kitts and Nevis continues to advance its sporting sector.

“I am extremely proud of Brenda, Diane, Sharon and Damian for committing themselves to this important process. Safeguarding in sport is essential if we truly want to align ourselves with international best practices and continue moving sport development forward in St. Kitts and Nevis. Athletes must know that their wellbeing matters and that systems are in place to protect them,” Nero said.

SKNOC President Freddy Knight also expressed satisfaction with the latest development, noting that safeguarding remains a critical component of the Committee’s long-term vision for sport.

“This achievement aligns perfectly with the SKNOC’s development agenda and our commitment to holistic athlete support. We are continuing to invest in systems and personnel that strengthen sport governance, athlete welfare and overall sporting excellence. I congratulate all four individuals on successfully completing this important certification,” Knight stated.

The SKNOC continues to place emphasis on athlete-centered development and safeguarding initiatives as part of its broader mission to elevate sport standards throughout St. Kitts and Nevis.