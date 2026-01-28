SKNFA Hosts Anti-Doping Education Session for U17 & U20 Men’s National Teams

The St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) recently hosted an Anti-Doping Education Session for members of the Under-17 and Under-20 Men’s National Teams, as part of its ongoing commitment to safeguarding the integrity of football and the well-being of its athletes.

The session was designed to raise awareness among young footballers about anti-doping and sport, with a strong focus on education around expectations, responsibilities, and the do’s and don’ts associated with performance enhancement in modern sport. Participants were guided through the principles of clean sport, the risks and consequences of doping, and the importance of making informed and ethical decisions throughout their sporting careers.

This engagement marks the beginning of a series of similar educational sessions that the SKNFA plans to roll out across its national teams—both male and female—and eventually to its member clubs. Through this proactive approach, the Association aims to ensure that all players operating within the football ecosystem are adequately informed and equipped to compete fairly and responsibly.

Doping has become an increasingly serious issue in the global sporting landscape, and the SKNFA recognizes the importance of early intervention and education. By prioritizing awareness and prevention, the Association is taking deliberate steps to protect its national assets—namely, the young men and women who proudly represent St. Kitts and Nevis on the regional and international stage.

The SKNFA extends sincere thanks to Mr Andy Otto, a member of the local Anti-Doping Agency, for facilitating the session and sharing his expertise with the players. His contribution played a vital role in reinforcing the message of clean sport and athlete responsibility.

The Association remains steadfast in its commitment to athlete education, integrity, and the long-term development of football in St. Kitts and Nevis.