SKNFA CONTINUES INVESTMENT IN COACH EDUCATION WITH SECOND COHORT OF CONCACAF C LICENCE COURSE

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) continued its coach education programme recently as participants in the second cohort of the Concacaf C Licence Coaching Course gathered at the National Bank Group Technical Center for another round of training and development.

The course, facilitated by certified Coach Educator Anton Corneal, included practical sessions at the Technical Center on Saturday, May 23, providing coaches with hands-on opportunities to apply the concepts covered during the programme.

The Concacaf C Licence Coaching Course is a key component of the SKNFA’s strategy to strengthen coaching capacity across the federation and create a structured pathway for football development. The programme, which runs from April to September 2026, has attracted strong interest from clubs across the country and is currently at full capacity with 46 registered coaches.

SKNFA Technical Director Giba Damiano said the federation’s coach education efforts are designed to support a wider range of football development initiatives.

“We have a strategy to use the coach education courses so we can start implementing different programs as well. The C License that we’re starting now, we’re going to have Grassroots Coaching License, D-License as well, that will facilitate us starting our new Grassroots Program. The C License group will be helping us with different programs like competitions (and) running camps,” Damiano said.

Beyond the classroom and practical sessions, the federation intends to work closely with coaches and clubs to ensure that the knowledge gained through the programme translates into improved player development environments.

“We’re going to go to their clubs as well to make sure that we assess, we analyze, we help them creating environments, we help them creating prioritizations that will benefit the growth anddevelopment of our players,” he disclosed.

Damiano also underscored the importance of lifelong learning for coaches, noting that continuous education is essential in a sport that is constantly evolving.

“I started coaching in 2002 and I never stopped trying to gain more knowledge. I never stopped trying to learn more about the game because the game is always evolving. It’s important that we understand that the best way for us to make an impact in football is to have an open mentality and to go after knowledge.”

The SKNFA remains committed to expanding coaching opportunities and enhancing the quality of football development throughout St. Kitts and Nevis through its ongoing investment in coach education and professional development programmes.

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