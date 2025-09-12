SKNDF and RSCNPF Joint Operation Neutralizes Ordnance Discovered on Local Beach

Basseterre, St. Kitts – 12th September 2025. On Thursday, 11th September 2025, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) responded to reports of suspicious objects washed ashore on the Marriott Hotel Beach. Upon arrival, officers discovered two devices resembling ballistic missiles.

The St Kitts Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) was immediately called in to provide support. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit of the SKNDF, working in close coordination with the RSCNPF, identified the devices, as 84mm TP-T-522 Rocket Assisted Propelled (RAP) rounds, designed for Training-Practice with Tracer (TP-T).

The EOD teams secured the scene, and safely transported the items to the designated demolition range. The devices were subsequently destroyed in a controlled operation, ensuring the safety of the public and surrounding areas.

The SKNDF remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the Federation from all threats and potential dangers. The Defence Force continues to work in strong partnership with the RSCNPF to uphold national security, protect our citizens, and maintain public safety.

— END —

