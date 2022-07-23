Culturama 48 officially underway, Princess Nevaeh crowned Junior Kaiso Monarch

Photo caption: (l) Shante “Princess Nevaeh” Hendrickson crowned the 2022 Green House Band Junior Kaiso Monarch for Nevis Culturama 48; top right Princess Kali, 1st runner up; and (bottom right) Mighty J, 2nd runner up on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Cultural Village

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 22, 2022) – Nevis Culturama is back! The official opening for the 48th edition of the annual festival was held Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Nevis Cultural Village in Charlestown.

Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Executive Director of the Culturama Secretariat and Chairman of the Culturama Committee, said the festival has progressed tremendously over the years. He revealed that the inaugural celebration held in 1974 had just two main activities- a calypso show which had only three competitors, and a Miss Culture Talent Show. The Culturama Festival now boasts several senior and junior pageants and competitions, food and cultural events, fetes, street parades, and other activities.

During the ceremony Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), made a presentation to William “Zhumbye Di Ggii”, Patron of Nevis’ Culturama Festival 2022.

Photo caption: Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration making a presentation to William “Zhumbye Di Ggii”, Patron of Nevis’ Culturama Festival 2022 during the official opening of Nevis Culturama 48 on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Cultural Village

“It is indeed a pleasure for me to be here to make this presentation to our patron for 2022, Mr. William “Zhumbye Di Ggii” Dore. Mr. Dore will receive a plaque and it reads ‘…in recognition of your untiring efforts and preserving the cultural heritage of Nevis, from the Nevis Culturama Committee’. He will also receive two complimentary passes to all shows, as well as a cheque for $1000 compliments the Nevis Culturama Committee. Congratulations to you!” he said.

The night’s entertainment included performances by calypsonians De Undertaker and King Astro, as well as masquerades and the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation jumping clowns. The contestants for the various pageants this year also made an appearance.

The highlight of the evening was the 2022 Green House Band Junior Kaiso Monarch competition featuring 12 budding artistes each performing one song.

Photo caption: Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Executive Director of the Culturama Secretariat and Chairman of the Culturama Committee hosts the official opening of Nevis Culturama 48 on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Cultural Village

Shante “Princess Nevaeh” Hendrickson topped the group for her rendition “I’m Confused” and was crowned the 2022 Green House Band Junior Kaiso Monarch. Princess Kali placed first runner-up with “48” and Mighty J was second runner-up with “Keep Pushing.”

Photo caption: Nevis Culturama 48 official poster

Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley attended the ceremony and expressed pride in the talent exhibited by the young artistes. He said following the two-year absence of the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevisians at home and in the diaspora, Kittitians, as well as visitors to the island can expect endless fun and feting for the re-emergence of the greatest summer lime.

This year’s festival is being celebrated under the theme “Fete and Celebrate, Culturama 48!” The activities will run from July 21 to August 2, 2022.

END