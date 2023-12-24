SKN: Eight citizens recognised for contribution to National Pride

By: T. Chapman



Eight citizens were recognised for their contribution to the identity and sense of national pride for St. Kitts and Nevis surrounding its Independence at a short ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Sustainable Development on December 19.

Their contributions cemented the sense of patriotism that exists today through St Kitts and Nevis’ National Symbols.

The contributors honoured included:

Kaya Archibald – the First Independence Baby;

Kenrick Georges (posthumously) – composer of the National Anthem;

Edrice Lewis-Viechweg– designer of the National Flag;

Jacqueline Ryan – the culinary mind behind the national dish,

And the creators of the Federation’s national wear, Dr Joylette Woodley-Fassale, Vaughan Joseph Woodley, Grace Woodley, and Dwayne Weekes.

The Independence honourees were presented with parcels of land free of cost on behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis.