The Police have charged thirty-six (36)-year-old Keith Godwin of Prickley Pear Alley, St. Kitts, on a warrant in the first instance for Murder. The criminal act was committed on February 1st, 2023, on Cayon Street, St. Kitts, against Sylvester Crossley. Mr Godwin was charged at the Basseterre Police Station on December 21st, 2023.



Mr Godwin was previously charged on June 10th, 2023, for Murder committed on June 6th, 2023, against Alden ‘OJ’ Maynard of Shadwell Estate, St. Kitts.



