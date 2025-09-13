SKN Athletics Secures 3-Year Apparel Sponsorship with ASICS

History has been made for track and field in St. Kitts and Nevis.

SKN Athletics is proud to announce a groundbreaking three-year sponsorship agreement with global sportswear giant ASICS, providing athletes with world-class apparel and running gear for all regional and international competitions from 2025 through 2028.



This landmark partnership marks the first official apparel sponsorship for SKN Athletics in more than two decades, and it could not come at a more pivotal moment. The agreement was formally signed during the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, underscoring the global significance of this achievement.



The sponsorship will not only deliver elite-quality uniforms and gear but will also translate into major cost savings for the Association, allowing critical resources to be redirected toward athlete development.

SKN Athletics President Delwayne Delaney receiving the official gear from ASICS CEO Yasuhito Hirota in Tokyo.





The ASICS brand, synonymous with innovation and performance, will elevate SKN Athletics’ presence on the international stage, creating a unified, professional, and powerful brand identity for the Federation.



The achievement is a direct result of the bold vision and tireless work and committment if of SKN Athletics towards athlete development and towards the advancement of track and field in the Federation.





“Today, we are not just celebrating a sponsorship. We are celebrating a turning point in our history,” said President Delaney. “With ASICS as our partner, our athletes will step onto the world stage equipped with the very best in performance gear, symbolizing not just their personal drive but the collective strength and pride of St. Kitts and Nevis. This is an investment in our future.”



The new kit was officially handed over by ASICS CEO Yasuhito Hirota, who delivered the first sets of apparel to President Delaney in Tokyo, which reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting athletes in St Kitts and Nevis.



The partnership signifies a bold step forward in strengthening the Federation’s capacity to support its athletes while branding St. Kitts and Nevis as a serious competitor on the international athletics stage.

