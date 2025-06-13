SKMF Tickets are Moving Swiftly at Physical Outlets

The buzz surrounding the St. Kitts Music Festival has just gotten louder, as physical tickets are now available. Local patrons have been eagerly awaiting this release, and tickets are selling rapidly, further underscoring the significance of this musical extravaganza.

The festival team is anticipating the largest crowdsever on all three nights, and as a result, is encouraging patrons to avoid long lines by purchasing their tickets before they are sold out.So far, all physical ticket outlets are reporting rapid sales for this unimaginable island experience.

Horsford’s Value Mart and Caribbean Lotto, both in St Kitts and Nevis, are two outlets where physical tickets can be purchased during their opening hours. Tickets are also available at The Cable in St Kitts and the Ministry of Tourism, Pelican Mall, from 9am to 3pm, through Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The St Kitts Marriott Resort will open its outlet on Monday, June 23, through the last day of the festival, Saturday, June 28, from 10am to 5pm. On Thursday 26, Friday 27 and Saturday 28 June, the Football ticket booth on Victoria Road will beavailable for last-minute ticket purchases from 5pm daily.

Patrons are encouraged to grab their tickets for the top music festival in the entire Caribbean as soon as possible to ensure they are not left out of the most diverse musical island experience. This year’s festival promises to be record-breaking and will transform Warner Park into a vibrant hub of music, culture and unity.

To get more information on physical ticket outlets, log on to the festival’s website at stkittsmusicfestival.com to view further updatesand explore additional festival details.

