SKELEC TO LAUNCH TENDER FOR 50MW SOLAR PV AND BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT FOLLOWING CABINET APPROVAL

Basseterre, St. Kitts (18th December 2025) — The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd (SKELEC) plans to launch a competitive procurement for a 50MW solar PV plant with an integrated 30.5MW/30.5MWh Battery Energy Storage System. This follows Cabinet approval to move forward with the project, which will be developed under an Independent Power Producer (IPP) arrangement.

Mr. Clement Williams, General Manager of SKELEC, speaking on the approval for tender launch remarked, “This is an important project for SKELEC, and it demonstrates the company’s commitment to pushing the energy transition forward which will enable a sustainable energy future for St. Kitts. This project alone, on commissioning, is expected to account for approximately 30% of our annual production and will thus put us well on our way to meeting our target of 50% RE by 2030.”

Commenting on the project, the Honourable Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew on 16th December 2025 said, “Cabinet has approved moving forward with a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a 50MW solar plant. A feasibility study was undertaken with the support of Castalia, a globally recognised company that works in the renewable energy space, and their report outlined how the project can be implemented properly, and we are on track with this process.”

The Cabinet’s decision follows a thorough due diligence process led by SKELEC, working in coordination with the Government to advance the country’s first IPP transaction. This due diligence process confirmed the project’s technical, legal, economic, and financial feasibility, as well as its readiness to proceed to market. Advisory support was provided by Castalia, ILF Consulting Engineers, Gide, and Merchant Law.

This project will enhance energy security and modernize the sector by introducing utility-scale renewable energy and battery storage. Benefits include cost savings, reduced reliance on imported fuel, protection from fuel price volatility, improved grid reliability, and progress toward national sustainability and emissions reduction goals.

The Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, the Honourable Konris Maynard, in stressing the importance to the Government to have this procurement proceed through an RFP process, said “The Government believes strongly in transparency, and thus endorses taking a competitive, best-in-class procurement approach, that is to international tender standards and that is informed by prior lessons learnt.”

The tender is to be launched in early February 2026. The procurement will be conducted through an open and competitive tender process, consistent with international best practices, to help secure the lowest-cost, best-value option.

The RFP and other public notice documents will be published on the Ministry of Public Infrastructure et al. and SKELEC websites. Public consultations are planned for before and after the tender launch in early 2026. Throughout this process there will also be opportunities for participation of local contractors and local investors. A dedicated project webpage will provide more information on the project and allow the public to submit comments and questions, and for prospective local partners to register their interest. Official press releases, radio announcements, and social media updates will follow.

