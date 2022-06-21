SKELEC ONBOARDS NEW SAFETY AND SECURITY MANAGER

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 21st, 2022)— Mrs. Claricia Langley-Stevens has joined the St Kitts Electricity Company Ltd as the new Safety and Security manager. Langley-Stevens is a disaster risk professional with twenty years of experience in the Disaster Management and Emergency Response field.

Langley-Stevens previously served as the former Deputy National Disaster Coordinator (DNDC) at the local National Disaster Office (NDO) where she served as Director of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC). Her career also goes beyond the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis. She served as the CDM focal point for St. Kitts-Nevis during her tenure at the NDO to support the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) based in Barbados. Mrs. Langley-Stevens is also one of the sitting chairs of the ICG Caribe EWS Tsunami Ready Task Team appointed in May 2017. Additionally, she is certified in Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) and Workplace and Community Counselling.

Mr. Clement Williams, general manager of SKELEC, expressed that one of the company’s main priorities is providing a safe work environment for its staff and customers. “In our line of work of producing and distributing electricity, safety is crucial, as such it was imperative that the company onboard a safety and security manager to advance SKELEC’s safety and security measures. Mrs. Claricia Langley-Stevens has served our country for numerous years whether through NEMA or various community movements. Through her diverse experiences and educational background, I am confident that Mrs. Langley-Stevens will excel in this role,” Williams said.

According to Langley-Stevens “I am driven by my personal proverb which is where there is a will, there is a way! If not today perhaps tomorrow. I am committed to educating and training the SKELEC management and staff to be better equipped to prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate against the negative impact of hazards to which residents are vulnerable” Mrs. Langley-Stevens stated.

Langley-Stevens holds an Associate’s in Business Administration, an undergraduate degree in business management, and currently pursues a graduate degree in Education (Advanced Teaching).

The Safety and Security Manager will be responsible for designing and implementing policies and programs to protect workers, assets, and visitors to any SKELEC facility, towards ensuring that the workplace is a safe environment in which to operate and do business.

Disclaimer:





This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors, or advertisers.