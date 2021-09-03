SKELEC DONATES $15,000 TO DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts (September 3rd, 2021)— The St. Kitts Electricity Company donated $15,000.00 to the Department of Community Development and Social Services through its Powering the Community campaign and in recognition of the company’s 10th Anniversary celebrations. In a small ceremony on Friday 3rd September 2021, SKELEC handed over well needed items to the Department of Social Services and Community Development to be distributed to eight elderly persons throughout all zones in St. Kitts.

The recipients of these kind gestures reside in Cayon, Newtown, Laguerite, Old Road, Tabernacle, Dieppe Bay, and the McKnight/ Westbourne Ghaut Community. The areas of support include the procurement of beds, wheelchairs, house paint, doors, shelving and storage, as well as interior and exterior cleaning. Through this initiative for International Day of Charity SKELEC not only wanted to purchase the items but also to include charitable work which will be completed over the next few weeks. Beginning from Saturday 5th September 2021 SKELEC’s staff will complete yard clean ups, the installation of beds, doors, and shelves in the homes of the recipients.

In addition to the donation to the Senior’s Enrichment Program in recognition of International Day of Charity, SKELEC also donated 5 boxes of school supplies including school bags, USB Drives, crayons, markers, pens, pencils, rulers, erases, pencil case, folders and other related items sourced from its international suppliers. Donations were received from Allied Exports in England, Caribbean Exporters in Miami, GDM Lindex in England, OHM International in Texas, and TEPCO in Miami.

SKELEC’s 10th anniversary Celebrations commenced on August 1st 2021 with a church service at the Antioch Baptist Church, a STEM Panel Discussion, Customer Appreciation Day and International Day of Charity. The anniversary activities are being celebrated under the theme 10 years of energy, 10 years of memories, 10 years of reliability. SKELEC your power company.