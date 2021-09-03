Nevis: Reopening of School Delayed By One Week

By: T. Chapman

The physical reopening of schools on Nevis has been delayed by one week.

That is according to a statement dated September 3, issued by the Ministry of Education, Nevis.

The release stated that further information will be provided as it relates to the transition to virtual learning and the way for staff and students.

The full release read as follows:

Early Friday afternoon, (September 3), a statement was issued announcing the closure of the Ministry of Education office until further notice. This was due to a possible Covid-19 exposure.