SKELEC CELEBRATES 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

By: Patrice Harris

Corporate Communications Manager

Basseterre, St. Kitts (August 7th, 2021)— The St. Kitts Electricity Company, is celebrating its 10th anniversary since transitioning from the St. Kitts Electricity Department to the St. Kitts Electricity Limited. The anniversary activities will take place during the months of August and September 2021 and will be held under the theme, 10 years of energy, 10 years of memories, 10 years of reliability, SKELEC your power company.

SKELEC’s 10th anniversary activities will focus on giving back to the community and most importantly to its customers. The SKELEC is encouraging its customers to participate in its Pay to Win promotion where customers who make a bill payment during the month of August are eligible to win vouchers to redeem gas, electricity, a two-night stay at a hotel, and a large home appliance.

Moreover, SKELEC will make several charitable donations in commemoration of the company’s 10th anniversary. In collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development SKELEC will donate $10,000.00 towards the International Day of Charity slated for September 5th. The donations will be used to purchase items including beds, doors, wheelchairs, and paint for elderly persons in need of home improvement. Similarly, on Friday 3rd September, SKELEC will host a school drive to provide school items for students in need.

In addition to donations to the community and promotions for its customers SKELEC will also use its 10th anniversary celebrations to encourage more students to pursue a career in Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). As such, on Wednesday August 18th SKELEC will host a live virtual panel discussion on ZIZ TV focusing on the theme: Maximizing the growth of the federation’s energy sector. The discussion will feature the engineering managers and general managers of both SKELEC and NEVLEC. The discussion will be accessible on Facebook and YouTube.

-END-

About SKELEC

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) formerly the St. Kitts Electricity Department (SKED) is a public utility that provides electric power generation, transmission and distribution services to St. Kitts. SKELEC is the sole electricity provider in St. Kitts that seeks to supply reliable electricity at a competitive price in harmony with the local community and environment. The St. Kitts Electricity Company is owned by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and is ran by a board of directors. SKELEC began operations on August 1, 2011.