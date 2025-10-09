MINISTRY OF EDUCATION CELEBRATES WORLD TEACHERS’ DAY WITH ANNUAL TEACHERS’ GALA

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, October 09, 2025:​ The Ministry of Education acknowledged the remarkable contributions of members of the teaching fraternity with its annual Teachers’ Gala and Award Ceremony on Saturday, October 04 at Carambola Beach Club.

Welcoming the teachers, Permanent Secretary Mrs. Lisa Pistana shared delightful remarks.

“We come as colleagues! We come as educators! But most importantly we come as family. As a part of one of the greatest fraternities in any profession. Without teachers there would be no other profession. Tonight, we honour every one of you.”

Reminding the gathering of the power of togetherness, PS. Pistana continued

“It does not take anything from us to love and take care of each other, because if we don’t take care of each other, no one else will. When we speak about a strong fraternity, its not just in strength in terms of our physical nature, but our emotional nature. We have to take care of each other.”

Awards were presented to several teachers who were selected as Teacher of the Year in various categories and recognized during the 2025-2026 school year.

Awardees at the Early Childhood level were Ms. Venisha Scarborough (Public Center) and Ms. Kelisah Bradshaw-Stevens (Private Center).

The recipients from the primary level were Mr. Jestin Herbert from the public primary school and Ms. Nicky Bussue from the private primary school sector.

Mr. Eustace Davoren emerged victorious from the cohort of secondary school teacher nominees

Walking away with the honour for Special Education was Mrs. Marcia Vanlow-Beaton

Mr. Peter Marshall achieved the honour of being Tertiary Teacher of the Year.

The celebration which was held under the theme “Recasting Teacher as a collaborative Profession” preceded the global celebration of World Teachers’ Day on October 5th 2025.

Schools across the island continue to celebrate the indelible contributions of educators with a tailored week of activities specific to the institution.

