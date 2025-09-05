PHILLIPS’ COMMUNITY UNITES TO CELEBRATE EVERYDAY EXCELLENCE AT ‘AH WE VILLAGE DAT’

(Dept. of Cultural Heritage, St. Kitts, September 05, 2025): An evening of camaraderie, warmth, excitement, community spirit, nostalgia and celebration best sums up what occurred when the Phillips’ community gathered at the intersection of Spring Ghaut and the main road to loudly proclaim “Ah We Village Dat”, on the evening of Thursday, September 04, 2025.



We Village Dat is an initiative of the Department of Cultural Heritage designed to recognise and celebrate excellence in everyday life, unassuming members of our communities and encourage younger generations of promising community members to chart their own paths to greatness with positive energy and community-mindedness. It offers an opportunity for the community to collectively pause for a moment to lift and sing the praises of a handful of our outstanding peers while they are alive to hear it. This initiative allows us to reflect with pride on the contributions of our neighbours and friends and represents an opportunity to celebrate and emulate excellence in our communities.



Master of Ceremonies and Community Member, Everton Cannonier, led the audience in reflecting on the greatness of the community and the camaraderie of its people. He expressed delight with the initiative and endorsed the awardees, who, he affirmed, deserved the recognition.



Community Member and Educator, Winston Morris, took the audience on an electrifying, informative and nostalgic journey through the years, events, developments and characters that helped to shape, inspire, share and build the community of Phillips into what it is today. The highly energised audience, often interacting in real-time with Mr. Morris’ presentation, also chimed in to express their approval and affirmation of his telling of events and description of beloved community stalwarts.



The Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister with responsibility for Cultural Heritage, commended the community for its spirit of unity and togetherness. He urged residents to continue supporting, uplifting and celebrating one another, while also emphasising the importance of honouring not only national achievers but also the countless men and women whose daily contributions, services, and acts of inspiration strengthen the very fabric of their communities and wider society.



Minister Duggins awarded tokens of appreciation to Ms. Idetha Phillip for her contributions in the area of Entrepreneurship as the owner of a long-standing mom and pop shop, Mr. Connell Frederick for his stellar contribution in the area of Sports; and Mrs. Catherine Bradshaw for her contributions as a long-standing educator in and outside of the classroom. Recognition was also given to Ms. Dianna Mills for her continued helpfulness in community service, as well as Promising Creatives Mr. Jahvon Monzac and Miss. Nariea Rasheed of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School.



The Department of Cultural Heritage wishes to express its profound gratitude to the many partners, stakeholders, community members and volunteers who were critical in making the evening a success. They include, the Ministry of Small Business, Entrepreneurship, Cooperatives and the Creative Economy, the staff of the Department of Cultural Heritage, the Public Works Department, the Department of Youth Empowerment, the Department of Constituency Empowerment, Parks and Beaches, Mr. Everton Cannonier, Mr. Winston Morris, the Spirit Drummers, Mr. Jahavid Allen, the Phillips Seventh Day Adventist Church, the staff of the Joshua Obadiah Willliams Primary School, and Mrs. Catherine Bradshaw.



– END –







Related