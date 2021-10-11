DISTINGUISHED ANTIGUAN, SIR ANDY ROBERTS HONOURED BY UWI

Sourced Photo: Sir Anderson Roberts, (photo credit – UWI Global)

By: Staff Writer

Sir Anderson Montgomery Everton Roberts received a honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies on Sunday afternoon.

The former West Indies fast bowler and sporting icon (the first Antiguan to represent the West Indies team) was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree.

Sir Andy along with Dr George A. Mansoor received honours for their outstanding contributions to regional and international development during the UWI Five Islands Campus graduation ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

The virtual ceremony was only the second for the Antigua-based campus since it opened its doors to students.

Dr Mansoor, a Physician, Educator and Entrepreneur received a honorary Doctor of Science (DSc) degree.