SEVERAL SEARCHES CONDUCTED FOR MISSING MAN, POLICE APPEAL FOR HELP

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 25, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police have conducted a number of searches for 29-year-old Jesse Lee who was reported missing last week by his girlfriend.

Superintendent Cromwell Henry was a guest on Tuesday’s (November 23) edition of the Prime Minister’s live programme Leadership Matters. He gave listeners and viewers an overview of the situation.

“Our investigation so far has revealed that the missing person, Jesse Lee, who resides at Lime Kiln, left his home at about 8 p.m. on November 18, and got into a waiting rental car with another person. He has not been seen since,” the Superintendent explained.

The Police have partnered with several agencies and Lee’s family to search areas he was reported to have been seen last.

“Several persons were interviewed and a number of joint search operations involving Officers from the Stapleton, Basseterre, and Cayon Police Stations, CID [Criminal Investigation Department], SSU [Special Services Unit], Drug Unit, St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, as well as family and friends of Jesse Lee were conducted. The areas searched include the mountains in St. Peter’s, Bayfords, Cayon and surrounding areas. To date nothing to help the investigation was found.”

The Superintendent urged anyone who might know something to say something by contacting the Police.

“The searches will continue, while we continue to interview persons who may have useful information. I will make an appeal now to persons who may have any information to aid this investigation, to call the Stapleton Police Station at 465-2418. I want to assure the public that we are not treating this investigation lightly and we are doing all within our means to bring this matter to closure. We just ask for your support and assistance as we cannot do it alone.”

Persons who want to assist the Police can also call the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.

— 30 —