Prime Minister’s Office Inspires Next Generation with Project L.E.A.D. Initiative

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 1, 2025 (PMO) — The Prime Minister’s Office has concluded the inaugural Project LEAD (Leadership, Engagement, Aspiration, Development), a six-week internship programme designed to give high school and first-year college students hands-on exposure to governance, civic engagement, and leadership development.

Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, explained that the programme was born out of the Prime Minister’s vision to better connect young people to the workings of government. “Project Lead is an initiative out of the Prime Minister’s Office. It’s an internship for youth, particularly high school students and first-year college students. Project Lead stands for Leadership, Engagement, Aspiration and Development,” she said.

She noted that while young people often see ministers at their schools or hear about government in the news, few truly understand the day-to-day processes behind governance. “… They don’t really actually know what is done to make government work. So I think that they were exposed to see the hard work behind the scenes that makes everything tick in our society.”

This year’s cohort of seven interns were placed across several ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry of National Security, Customs, the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS), and the Human Resources Department at the Prime Minister’s Office. Assignments were tailored to reflect students’ career aspirations, with future medical professionals attached to the hospital, and those interested in national security working with the Citizen Security Secretariat and the Ministry of National Security.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew praised the initiative, describing it as a meaningful investment in the nation’s future leaders. “Our young people are the leaders of today. Project LEAD gave them the exposure, confidence, and inspiration to see themselves as decision-makers and changemakers in our Federation. I want each of them to know that their voice matters, their dreams matter, and their country needs them.”

As the interns return to school, applications for the next cycle of Project LEAD will open in May 2026. The programme will once again target fourth and fifth form students and first-year college students, with selection based on academic merit, effort, motivation, and leadership potential.

