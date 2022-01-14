Deputy Leader of the SKNLP, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley joins calls for tourism minister Grant to resign

Source: SKNLP

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, January 12, 2022 – Opposition St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) Member of Parliament for St Christopher 1 (East Basseterre), and Deputy Leader of the SKNLP, Hon Dr. Geoffrey Hanley said Minister of Tourism, Transportation, and Posts, Hon. Lindsay Grant has been pardoned too many times and this “is his time to go.”

“When citizens break the law, they are held accountable. When politicians who are supposed to be beacons of hope and doers of good shirk their responsibilities and abuse others because of their status, they too should be held accountable,” said Hanley in a statement referencing the call for Grant to resign by his SKNLP Political Leader, Dr. Terrance Drew.

SKNLP political leader Dr. Terrance Drew on Tuesday called for the “immediate resignation” of Grant after a video went viral on social media with Grant viciously disrespecting and assaulting compliance officers of the NEOC Task Force and openly refusing to comply with the COVID-19 Protocols approved by Federal Cabinet of which he is a part of.

In his statement released on his Facebook page, Dr. Hanley noted this is not an attempt to be judge or jury, but rather a cry for justice.

“Mr. Grant’s lack of decorum as a Minister of Government ought to be condemned by anyone and everyone who has seen his recent public display of disrespect for a government employee; a police officer for that matter,” said Dr. Hanley.

He pointed out that the “very officers that our Government has tasked with ensuring the safety and security of our people, are the very same people Mr. Grant seems comfortable with threatening and debasing.”

“I am lost for words at this parliamentarian’s behavior and I too stand with Dr. Terrance Drew, my SKNLP colleagues, and all who believe in doing law enforcement and each other,” said Dr. Hanley.

There has been growing calls from national in St Kitts and Nevis and the diaspora for minister Grant to resign.

In the video Mr. Grant is seen at a nightspot without wearing a mask, verbally and physically accosting an officer who was insisting that patrons sign their names to register for contact tracing.

The female officer also alleged she was struck by Mr. Grant.