Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, October 08, 2021: The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Primary school emerged the winner in the finals for the Primary School Independence 38 Elocution Competition. The competition, which was held on Thursday, October 07, at the Antioch Baptist Church was contested by eight primary schools in St. Kitts.

This is the first year that the SDA Primary School participated, and the school came into the competition with a winning spirit, as its representative Christopher France commanded the attention of the audience and judges with his rendition.

Principal of the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School, Mrs. Yvette Blanchette, expressed her delight with the victory.

“I am thrilled and well please with the excellent performance of student Christopher France this evening. He lived up to our motto from the start to the finish, Nihil Nisi Optimum–‘Nothing but the Best’. Congratulations to Christopher and all the other participants,” she said.

The St. Paul’s Primary School claimed first place with a very delightful performance rendered by Calixthe Hodge. Latara Bradshaw, teacher at the St. Paul’s Primary School, noted how proud she was to claim a seat at the champion’s table.

“I am very proud of Calixthe. She showed a lot of interest, and her hard work and determination really paid off. I would like to thank the mother, Joyelle Clarke, Crios Freeman and her extended support group for their assistance. I can tell you, the entire St. Paul’s Primary School and community is very proud.”

Second runner up was awarded to Keverne Gilbert of the Cayon Primary School. Teacher Oneka Francois expressed her satisfaction with the judge’s decision

“Even though our school was not declared the overall champion, I am elated that Keverne was able to capture the second-place position, as we always strive to rise above the ordinary, the motto by which we at Cayon Primary School govern ourselves. In any competition, our aim is to win, and I am very proud of her as she is; she is our winner,” stated Ms. Francois.

The participants recited the lyrics to Elston ‘Ellie Matt’ Nero’s song ‘Good Enough for me”.