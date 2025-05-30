Second Person Charged In Connection With The Shooting Death Of Recaldo Marsham

Police have charged a second person in the shooting death of Recaldo Marsham and the attempted murder of Terrence Ritchen.

Earlier today, (Friday, May 30th, 2025), at approximately 9:33 a.m., at the Basseterre Police Station, 24-year-old Levanje Liburd of Cayon was formally charged with the offence of Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

According to the police, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) continues to advance its investigations into the tragic shooting death of Recaldo Marsham and the attempted murder of Terrence Ritchen.

The RSCNPF remains committed to ensuring public safety and upholding the rule of law. We continue to appeal to members of the public who may have information relevant to this case to come forward and assist in the pursuit of justice. All information will be handled with the utmost sensitivity and confidentiality.

23-year-old Zadique Buttler of Cayon was the first individual charged in connection with the shooting death of Recaldo Marsham and the attempted murder of Terrence Ritchen. He was formally charged on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, with the offence of Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

