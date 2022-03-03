Schools hosting sports meets in preparation for the return of the Inter-Primary School Championship

Photo: Primary school students practicing for sports meets at the Nevis Athletics Stadium, Nevis



NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 02, 2022) –Public and private schools across Nevis have begun hosting their individual sports meets in preparation for the return of one of the largest events on the island’s calendar- the annual Inter-Primary School Championship.

Premier Hon. Mark Brantley announced recently that plans are in progress to host the “Mini Olympics” in April, following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions on sporting activities and mass gatherings.

“We wish to have Inter-Primary this year. It is a staple of Nevisian life and it is time that it resumes. Plans are ongoing to see how we can stage Inter-Primary this year in a way that is safe and brings back competition, and so we are looking forward to restoring that sense of community and friendly sporting rivalry that we’ve always had here on the island of Nevis.

“So the Mini-Olympics we certainly hope will be back in swing,” he said.

St. James’ Primary held its sports meet on Tuesday, March 01, and Joycelyn Liburd Primary will hold its sports meet on Thursday, March 03. St. Thomas Primary is scheduled for March 09, Elizabeth Pemberton Primary on March 10, Ivor Walters Primary on March 11, Charlestown Primary on March 16, Nevis Academy on March 22, and Maude Crosse Preparatory on March 29.

With the exception of St. James’ primary, all meets will be held at the Nevis Athletic Stadium.

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth and Sports in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), expressed his delight that the younger members of the population are resuming athletic competition.

“We certainly welcome the opportunity for our students to be back on the track and to be involved in athletics again and utilize their athletic abilities. Of course it has been a two-year wait and now it’s over. We believe that sports is extremely important to our students; we want our students to remain fit, it’s not only good for their physical health, it’s also good for their mental health and their overall development as children and young adults.

“So we are very happy that we will be seeing sports again and I’m sure all of us- the students, the parents, the teachers and principals- this is a development that we all welcome and the fact that the Mondo Track will be utilized fully for the athletic development of our students.”

The last annual Gulf Insurance Inter-Primary School Championship was held in 2019 when Charlestown Primary won the championship title in Zone A and Elizabeth Pemberton Primary won in Zone B

