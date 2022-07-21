SCASPA Notice to Fishers

The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) wishes to advise and provide guidance to fishers at/around areas governed by SCASPA, namely, Cruise Pier 1 and 2, the Deep-Water Harbour in Bird Rock and the Basseterre Ferry Terminal:

• During the period of Monday – Friday 7:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. fishing activities are strictly forbidden due to the risk of impeding on the Ports’ daily operations.

All are asked to respect and comply to this regulation in force at the ports mentioned above. Persons found in breach of this notice may risk legal and/or financial consequences.