SANDY POINT SUDDEN DEATH UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The authorities have launched an investigation into a sudden death which occurred on January 5, 2026 in Sandy Point.

According to police, on January 5, 2026, officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force(RSCNPF) responded to a report of a sudden death at Farm Site, Sandy Point, which occurred between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers observed the motionless body of Kyle Dylan Jones, age 38, lying in the yard. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A post- mortem examination was requested and subsequently conducted. The suspected cause of death has been determined to be electrocution.

The scene was processed by officers of the Crime Scene Unit, and several items of evidential value were collected and taken into custody.

Investigations into this incident are ongoing.

The RSCNPF extends sincere condolences to all who have been impacted by Mr Jones’ untimely passing.