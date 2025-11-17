Sandy Point and St Paul’s Secure Dominant Wins in Weekend KA T20 League Action

Fans at Warner Park were treated to an exciting double-header as Sandy Point and St Paul’s Cricket Team claimed strong victories in the weekend fixtures of the 2025 Keith Arthurton T20 Tournament.

Sandy Point Thrash RSCNPF by 80 Runs

In the night encounter, Sandy Point produced one of the most commanding performances of the tournament so far, defeating RSCNPF by 80 runs after posting a mammoth 208/4 from their 20 overs.

Batting Highlights – Sandy Point

Akeem Saunders led the charge with a classy 66 off 49 balls (7 fours, 1 six).

led the charge with a classy (7 fours, 1 six). Captain Tariq Newman was explosive at the top, smashing 62 from 30 deliveries at a strike rate of 206.67 .

was explosive at the top, smashing at a strike rate of . Amoree Jones added late-innings power with a blistering 42 from 18 balls, including 4 sixes.

Bowling Highlights – Sandy Point

Amoree Jones completed a superb all-round performance, taking 3/18 in his 3 overs.

completed a superb all-round performance, taking in his 3 overs. Dilyn Liddie bowled with excellent control, finishing with 2/11 .

bowled with excellent control, finishing with . Curdel Crooke delivered the most economical spell of the match, returning 1/11 from 4 overs.

RSCNPF Innings

RSCNPF struggled in the chase, finishing on 128/8.

Captain Amansford Sampolo Richards top-scored with 28 , while

top-scored with , while Sherman White added a quick 21 off 14.

St Paul’s Edge La Poinciana by 2 Wickets in Low-Scoring Thriller

In the earlier fixture, St Paul’s Cricket Team held their nerve to secure a 2-wicket victory in a tense, low-scoring contest against La Poinciana.

La Poinciana Innings – 99/7

La Poinciana battled to 99/7, with

Terrance Warde scoring a patient 56 off 59 balls , and

scoring a patient , and Elsroy Powell adding 22 off 16.

St Paul’s bowlers kept tight lines throughout:

Jahiem Clarke delivered a brilliant spell of 2/7 in 4 overs ,

delivered a brilliant spell of , Keon Harding picked up 2/11 , and

picked up , and Glenston Patrick struck with 3/22.

St Paul’s Chase – 105/8

The chase was far from straightforward, but St Paul’s held firm:

Captain Terrance Warde anchored the innings with another crucial knock — 56 from 59 balls .

anchored the innings with another crucial knock — . Anthony Caines contributed a valuable 21 off 23.

A late cameo from Cordel Romney (7 off 2 balls) helped guide St Paul’s across the line with two wickets to spare.