CWI Rising Stars U19 Championship Bowls Off in St. Kitts and Nevis

Federation hosts regional youth cricket spectacle with matches across four venues; seven local players named to Leewards squad
Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Men’s U19 50 Over Championship is back with great anticipation and national pride as St. Kitts and Nevis hosts this year’s prestigious youth tournament. The event bowls off on Thursday, 3 July 2025, and runs until Thursday, 24 July 2025.
Throughout the tournament, fans will see the best young talents from across the Caribbean and the US compete in an intense battle for regional supremacy. Matches will take place at Conaree Cricket Centre, St. Mary’s Park (Cayon), St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds, and Elquemedo Willett Park (Nevis).
The St. Kitts Cricket Association invites all cricket fans, families, and supporters to come out in full force and enjoy the exciting cricket action happening in their backyard. With seven players from the Federation—five from St. Kitts and two from Nevis—named in the Leeward Islands Tropical Wave squad, local interest and pride are at an all-time high.
This tournament offers a unique chance to see the future stars of West Indies cricket compete right here in the Federation. Beyond the games, it’s a platform to motivate young aspiring cricketers and boost national pride.
Let’s fill the stands, bring our flags, and cheer for every boundary and wicket. Together, we can make this an unforgettable experience for the players, fans, and the entire cricketing community.
Full Match Schedule
(All matches start at 10:00 AM)
Thursday, 3 July
- Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs Windward Islands – Conaree Cricket Centre
- Jamaica vs USA 1 – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon
- Trinidad & Tobago vs USA 2 – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds
- Barbados vs Guyana – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis
Sunday, 6 July
- Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados – Conaree Cricket Centre
- Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs USA 2 – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon
- Guyana vs USA 1 – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds
- Windward Islands vs Jamaica – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis
Wednesday, 9 July
- Guyana vs Jamaica – Conaree Cricket Centre
- Trinidad & Tobago vs USA 1 – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon
- Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs Barbados – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds
- Windward Islands vs USA 2 – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis
Saturday, 12 July
- USA 1 vs USA 2 – Conaree Cricket Centre
- Guyana vs Windward Islands – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon
- Barbados vs Jamaica – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds
- Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs Trinidad & Tobago – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis
Tuesday, 15 July
- Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs Guyana – Conaree Cricket Centre
- Barbados vs USA 1 – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon
- Trinidad & Tobago vs Windward Islands – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds
- Jamaica vs USA 2 – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis
Friday, 18 July
- Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica – Conaree Cricket Centre
- Guyana vs USA 2 – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon
- Windward Islands vs Barbados – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds
- Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs USA 1 – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis
Monday, 21 July
- Windward Islands vs USA 1 – Conaree Cricket Centre
- Barbados vs USA 2 – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon
- Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs Jamaica – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds
- Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis
Thursday, 24 July – Finals and Placement Matches
- 1st vs 2nd – Conaree Cricket Centre
- 3rd vs 4th – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon
- 5th vs 6th – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds
- 7th vs 8th – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis
Discover more from SKN PULSE
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.