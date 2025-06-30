CWI Rising Stars U19 Championship Bowls Off in St. Kitts and Nevis

Federation hosts regional youth cricket spectacle with matches across four venues; seven local players named to Leewards squad

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Men’s U19 50 Over Championship is back with great anticipation and national pride as St. Kitts and Nevis hosts this year’s prestigious youth tournament. The event bowls off on Thursday, 3 July 2025, and runs until Thursday, 24 July 2025.

Throughout the tournament, fans will see the best young talents from across the Caribbean and the US compete in an intense battle for regional supremacy. Matches will take place at Conaree Cricket Centre, St. Mary’s Park (Cayon), St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds, and Elquemedo Willett Park (Nevis).

The St. Kitts Cricket Association invites all cricket fans, families, and supporters to come out in full force and enjoy the exciting cricket action happening in their backyard. With seven players from the Federation—five from St. Kitts and two from Nevis—named in the Leeward Islands Tropical Wave squad, local interest and pride are at an all-time high.

This tournament offers a unique chance to see the future stars of West Indies cricket compete right here in the Federation. Beyond the games, it’s a platform to motivate young aspiring cricketers and boost national pride.

Let’s fill the stands, bring our flags, and cheer for every boundary and wicket. Together, we can make this an unforgettable experience for the players, fans, and the entire cricketing community.

Full Match Schedule

(All matches start at 10:00 AM)

Thursday, 3 July

Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs Windward Islands – Conaree Cricket Centre



Jamaica vs USA 1 – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon



Trinidad & Tobago vs USA 2 – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds



Barbados vs Guyana – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis



Sunday, 6 July

Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados – Conaree Cricket Centre



Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs USA 2 – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon



Guyana vs USA 1 – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds



Windward Islands vs Jamaica – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis



Wednesday, 9 July

Guyana vs Jamaica – Conaree Cricket Centre



Trinidad & Tobago vs USA 1 – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon



Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs Barbados – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds



Windward Islands vs USA 2 – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis



Saturday, 12 July

USA 1 vs USA 2 – Conaree Cricket Centre



Guyana vs Windward Islands – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon



Barbados vs Jamaica – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds



Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs Trinidad & Tobago – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis



Tuesday, 15 July

Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs Guyana – Conaree Cricket Centre



Barbados vs USA 1 – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon



Trinidad & Tobago vs Windward Islands – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds



Jamaica vs USA 2 – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis



Friday, 18 July

Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica – Conaree Cricket Centre



Guyana vs USA 2 – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon



Windward Islands vs Barbados – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds



Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs USA 1 – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis



Monday, 21 July

Windward Islands vs USA 1 – Conaree Cricket Centre



Barbados vs USA 2 – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon



Leeward Islands Tropical Wave vs Jamaica – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds



Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis



Thursday, 24 July – Finals and Placement Matches

1st vs 2nd – Conaree Cricket Centre



3rd vs 4th – St. Mary’s Park, Cayon



5th vs 6th – St. Paul’s Cricket Grounds



7th vs 8th – Elquemedo Willett Park, Nevis

