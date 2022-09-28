SAINT LUCIA AND GEORGIA CONCLUDE VISA WAIVER AGREEMENT

SAINT LUCIA AND GEORGIA CONCLUDE VISA WAIVER AGREEMENT

Saint Lucia and the Republic of Georgia have concluded a visa waiver agreement that will facilitate travel between the two countries. The agreement was signed in New York on Monday 19th September, by St. Lucia’s External affairs Minister, Hon. Alva Baptiste and Georgia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Ilia Darchiashvili.

The Agreement will facilitate the travel of nationals of the two countries to each other’s territory without a visa not exceeding ninety (90) days in any one hundred eighty (180) days period. Honourable Alva Baptiste noted that this latest initiative with Georgia sets the stage for further meaningful contact and people to people exchanges, which are extremely useful in international relations, adding that the Agreement signals his administration’s commitment to meaningfully strengthen ties with countries with which Saint Lucia shares bilateral relations.

Honourable Alva Baptiste is in New York for the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly which opened in New York on Monday 20th September. Honourable Baptiste is expected to attend a number of other high level bilateral and multilateral meetings during his seven day stay in New York.

