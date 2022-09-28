Premier's monthly press conference scheduled for October 6

Premier’s monthly press conference scheduled for October 6

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will host his next monthly press conference on Tuesday, October 06, 2022.

The press conference will be held at the Cabinet Room, on the second floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

Premier Brantley will provide an update on matters pertaining to Nevis, and members of the press will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The press conference will be broadcast live from 10 a.m. on Nevis Television NTv Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel.

