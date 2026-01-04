SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS VOICES CONCERN OVER RISING TENSIONS IN THE TAIWAN STRAIT 

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, December 31, 2025 (SKNIS):The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis expresses concern over recent military exercises conducted by the People’s Liberation Army around the Taiwan Strait. These actions heighten tensions and risk undermining peace, stability, and prosperity.

As a nation committed to international law and the peaceful resolution of disputes, Saint Kitts and Nevis underscores the importance of dialogue. The Taiwan Strait is a vital corridor for global trade and shipping, and its stability is a matter of international interest.

We call on all parties to uphold their responsibilities under the United Nations Charter. Saint Kitts and Nevis reaffirms its commitment to working with partners to safeguard global peace, stability, and development.