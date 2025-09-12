SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS TO GATHER IN PRAISE AHEAD OF INDEPENDENCE DAY

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 11, 2025 (SKNIS): The public is warmly invited to the National Service of Gratitude and Gospel Concert this Sunday, September 14, 2025, to thank God for His continued blessings upon Saint Kitts and Nevis, as the twin-island Federation proudly celebrates its 42nd Anniversary of Independence.



The special service is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Zion Moravian Church on Victoria Road. Sub-committee member of the Independence 42 Planning Committee, Pastor Clive Saunders, said that the venue offers a more intimate setting, allowing persons to connect with the Spirit and each other.





“It’s a time for us to reflect on the goodness of God,” he stated. “God has been good to us as a nation, and so we are actually coming to give God thanks and praise for his goodness towards us. So we are coming to sing, clap, shout, dance and just be excited that God has brought us thus far as a nation.”



Tents, chairs and big screen televisions will be mounted around the grounds to ensure persons outside of the sanctuary remain engaged during the service.



The concert is scheduled to begin 10 minutes after the service ends. Some of the best praise and worship teams from across Saint Kitts and Nevis will be featured, along with special performances by Minister Blessed Ogbum and the Shekinah Dance Ministry.



“We want to encourage everyone to come on out and be a part of the service and concert. It is a time for us to worship God, and I would really like you to bring your family and be a part of it,” said Pastor Saunders.



Saint Kitts and Nevis celebrates its 42nd Anniversary of Independence on September 19, 2025, under the theme “Perpetual Progress – A Sustainable Future in View: Independence 42.”

-30-

