Simmonds and Jeffers Officially Depart for Germany to Begin Groundbreaking Technical Training

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, August 6, 2025 (PMO) —Two young nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr. Dillon Simmonds and Mr. Rodison Jeffers, officially departed the Federation this week to begin an intensive three-year dual vocational training programme in electronics engineering in the Federal Republic of Germany.

Their journey marks the first cohort under a transformative agreement between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Chamber of Crafts in Flensburg, Germany. The initiative, championed by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, is the first of its kind in the Federation and part of a broader commitment to expand technical education and global career pathways for Kittitian and Nevisian youth.

Both 20-year-old trainees have signed employment contracts with German companies based in Sylt and Niebüll. Over the next three years, they will pursue the prestigious ‘Bachelor Professional’ certification in electronics for energy and building technology. The programme follows Germany’s acclaimed dual education model, combining paid, hands-on training with academic coursework at the Vocational School of the District of Nordfriesland.

Before their departure, Prime Minister Drew spoke personally with the young men, reminding them of the greater purpose behind their mission.

“This was a vision I carried with me even before entering government. I visited Germany in 2020 and said to myself, ‘If I ever become Prime Minister, I want our people to be trained here.’ Today, that vision becomes reality,” said Dr. Drew. “In Germany, when you finish school, you are proficient. They have one of the best systems in the world—one that produces not just workers, but masters of their craft.”

The students were selected through a competitive process coordinated by the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and the Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC). As part of their preparation, both Simmonds and Jeffers completed an intensive year-long German language programme, earning B1 certification, and took part in rigorous orientation sessions with visiting German facilitators.

