SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS TO ESTABLISH HIGH COMMISSION IN SINGAPORE

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 07, 2026 (SKNIS): Saint Kitts and Nevis is expected to expand its diplomatic influence in Southeast Asia with the establishment of a High Commission in Singapore.



On Wednesday’s (May 06, 2026) edition of InFocus, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, announced that the twin-island Federation has secured an Agrément from the government in Singapore and will “very shortly” open the new diplomatic facility. This is significant as no other Caribbean country has such a facility in the country.



“Singapore is one of the more successful states financially and otherwise, and it is small,” the senior minister stated, noting that there are some similarities between the two countries.



Both countries have a mutually respectful relationship, which is being enhanced in various areas of cooperation. Saint Kitts and Nevis currently has diplomatic representation in an appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary based in Singapore to facilitate dialogue and advance areas of cooperation.



Plans to establish a High Commission in Singapore follow the recent opening of the Saint Kitts and Nevis High Commission in India. The resident representatives in Singapore and India are both citizens of the twin-island Federation.



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