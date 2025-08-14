SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS SET TO SHINE AT CARIFESTA XV WITH 100-STRONG CREATIVE DELEGATION

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, August 14, 2025 (SKNIS) — Saint Kitts and Nevis is preparing to make a bold cultural statement at CARIFESTA XV, the Caribbean’s premier arts and culture festival, which will be held in Barbados from August 22–31, 2025, under the theme “Caribbean Roots… Global Excellence.”

An impressive delegation of approximately 80 creatives and 24 youth leaders will represent the Federation, ready to captivate audiences with the nation’s vibrant and diverse talent. Participants will showcase excellence across the performing arts (music, dance, theatre), visual arts, agro-processing, literary arts, crafts, fashion, cosmetic arts, folklore, heritage, and film.

The Ministry of Small Business, Entrepreneurship, Cooperatives and the Creative Economy hosted a press conference today, August 14, 2025, to share key details of the contingent’s participation and highlight the national significance of the event.

Roberitine Webbe, Director of the Creative Economy and Lead of the Saint Kitts and Nevis CARIFESTA XV Contingent, described the Federation’s representation at this prestigious festival as a strategic investment in the creative industries, tourism development, youth empowerment, and the nation’s cultural diplomacy. The engagement, which will feature displays, performances, workshop participation, cultural exchanges, and networking sessions, was carefully coordinated by the Department of Creative Economy, Ministry of Tourism and the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation.

“Each participant reflects the richness and diversity of our Federation’s creative life,” said Director Webbe. “In Barbados, our contingent will shine across several key platforms. Artisans will exhibit their work in the Grand Market, showcasing the skill, creativity, and cultural heritage of our craftspeople. Our country booth will be led by the Ministry of Tourism and National Carnival to promote our national festivals and overall tourism products.”

Minister of Small Business, Entrepreneurship, Cooperatives and the Creative Economy, the Honourable Samal Duggins, highlighted that the delegation reflects the full spectrum of cultural life in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“The presence of this delegation at [CARIFESTA XV] is a proud reminder that our culture in Saint Kitts and Nevis, our heritage, and our history is not just stagnant, but it is evolving, it is alive, and it is well,” Minister Duggins said. “Our youth are not only learning from this experience, but they are contributing to it as well. Their creativity, their confidence and the vision that they bring will serve to keep the heritage of Saint Kitts and Nevis strong for many, many years ahead.”

Thursday’s press conference celebrated the creatives’ role as cultural ambassadors, ready to elevate Saint Kitts and Nevis’ profile and strengthen its cultural influence on the regional stage.

-30-

