SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS PASSES AMENDMENTS TO BANKING ACT STRENGTHENING CONSUMER PROTECTION AND ACCESS TO BANKING SERVICES

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, June 11, 2026 (SKNIS): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has taken another significant step toward strengthening consumer protection and improving the banking experience for citizens with the passage of the Banking (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, in the National Assembly today, June 11, 2026.



The amendments build on landmark reforms enacted in 2025 and are designed to ensure that banking services across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are more transparent, accessible, fair, and responsive to the needs of consumers.



The Bill amends 71 provisions of the Banking Act and introduces measures that strengthen consumer rights, improve disclosure requirements, enhance data protection, support financial inclusion, and reinforce fair treatment standards across the banking sector.



Presenting the Bill, Prime Minister Drew emphasised that the legislation is ultimately about people and their everyday interactions with financial institutions.



“The public must therefore understand that this Bill is about real-life banking experiences. It is about how people are treated when they enter a bank, use an online banking platform, sign a loan agreement, complain about a charge, report a suspected fraud, or try to access basic financial services,” Dr. Drew stated.



A central feature of the legislation is the requirement for banks to provide clearer and more understandable information to customers before they enter into financial agreements. Consumers will benefit from improved disclosure of fees, charges, interest rates, risks, penalties, and repayment obligations, helping them make more informed financial decisions.



“In plain terms, this Bill is about making sure that banks deal with people fairly,” Prime Minister Drew stated. “It requires financial institutions to treat customers honestly and fairly.”



The amendments also provide stronger safeguards against unfair contract terms, ensuring that consumers are not disadvantaged by complex or unreasonable provisions hidden within banking agreements.





The legislation places a renewed focus on financial inclusion, supporting greater access to banking services for elderly persons, persons with disabilities, low-income individuals, and those with limited digital skills. Banks will be expected to consider accessibility across physical branches, digital platforms, mobile applications, and tele-banking services.



In addition, the Bill strengthens protections for customer data, improves fraud-prevention obligations, enhances complaint-handling procedures, and supports more effective dispute resolution mechanisms.



Prime Minister Drew noted that the reforms reflect a commitment to ensuring that banking services are not only safe but also accessible and customer-focused.



“These amendments give effect to that policy direction,” Dr. Drew asserted. “They reflect a clear regional position that banking services must be safe and sound, and must also be fair, understandable, and accessible to the people who depend on them every day.”



The Banking (Amendment) Bill, 2026, reinforces the government’s commitment to protecting consumers and strengthening confidence in the financial system.







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