Saint Kitts and Nevis Participates in Dubai EXPO2020

Dubai, UAE -1st October 2021.



Saint Kitts and Nevis received wide exposure on the first day of Expo2020, which is being held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the theme, “Connecting Minds, Creatiing the Future.”

The Saint Kitts and Nevis Pavilion, which falls under the sub-theme “Sustainability”, sheds light on our nation’s past, present and future, all from a cultural, economic, technological, and environmental point of view. A special emphasis is placed on seizing opportunities for investment in all sectors of the economy, building new relations with other participating countries, and strengthening existing ties.

Visitors to the Pavilion will also benefit from, among others, stunning views of Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, our only World Heritage Site, Pinney’s Beach and the Four Seasons Hotel, lush rain forests, and a feature on US founding father and statesman, Alexander Hamilton, who was born on the island of Nevis.

Also on display is the award winning payment application “Caribe Pay”, the brain child of national Dion Herbert. Expo2020 Dubai recognized the innovation behind the development of this payment system (App), which runs without an internet platform, making it more accessible to a wider client base.

Moreover, visitors to the Saint Kitts and Nevis Pavilion are provided the opportunity to purchase items produced within the Federation, inter alia pepper sauce, organic honey, caribelle batik, handicraft, and paintings by Vaughn Anslyn and Dennis Richards.

On opening day, pavillion staff enthusiasticallly interacted with patrons, offered additional information and answered questions to the curious and interested patrons.



Representing Saint Kitts and Nevis at the Opening were H.E. Justin Hawley, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the UAE, Ms Elsa Wilkin-Armbrister, Saint Kitts and Nevis Commissioner General to the EXPO, Mr Samuel Berridge, Deputy Commissioner General, Mr Patrick Howell, Logistics Manager and Ms Desireee Huggins, Protocol Officer.

Expo2020 Dubai will remain open until March 31st, 2022.