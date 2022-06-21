New Road Family Park Renovation set to begin

The Ministry of Social Development & Gender Affairs continues to work with the Embassy of the Republic of China on Taiwan, to facilitate the needed renovations to the New Road Family Park at St. Peters.

The Park, which was closed in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, has remained off-limits to visitors due to structural issues, including the undermining of land in certain areas.

As the original benefactor of the Family Park, the Embassy of the Republic of China on Taiwan has committed to funding the needed upgrades in different Phases, with support from the Department of Public Works and the Ministry of Social Development & Gender Affairs.

Phase 1 of the Rehabilitation Project began on June 20th, 2022, and will involve the removal and distribution of existing playground sets to established community parks.

The existing structural issues will be addressed in Phase II, while Phase III will involve the installation of new playground equipment.

Barring any unforeseen events, the Project is expected to be complete by the end of October 2022.

