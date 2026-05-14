SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES NCI WELLCARE DIGITAL INSURANCE CARD FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS AND RETIREES

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 13, 2026 (SKNIS): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has officially launched the new National Caribbean Insurance (NCI) WellCare Digital Insurance Card system, a major step forward in improving healthcare access and benefits for thousands of public servants, retirees, and eligible dependents.



The new digital platform allows cardholders to access healthcare services through participating providers without paying the full cost upfront or submitting reimbursement forms. Instead, users are only required to pay the applicable co-payment at the point of service, while the remaining balance is processed electronically in real time through NCI’s digital claims system by swiping the card.



Participating providers are currently located in Saint Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla, with additional providers expected to join the network as the programme expands.



Speaking at the distribution ceremony on May 13, 2026, Head of the Civil Service, Ms. Thelma Richard, described the initiative as another important measure to strengthen the public service benefits package.



“We’ve brought additional gratuitous payments to our GAEs. We’ve made improvements to the pension plan. We have expanded that plan and worked to ensure that you are supported, not only while you are actively working, but also when you move into active retirement. Today, we are adding yet another layer of support,” Ms. Richard said.

She added, “This is not just another card. This is what empowerment looks like. This card puts real power in your hands. It’s a card that helps you keep more money in your pocket. More importantly, it gives you peace of mind, knowing that when you need care, you have better access to that care.”







Ms. Richard emphasised that government employees were among the first to benefit from the programme because of the administration’s wider commitment to strengthening worker support systems.







“This is not a one-off achievement. It is part of a wider, carefully thought-out effort to strengthen the benefits package across the public service. We understand something very important: when our workers are healthy and secure, they can serve the nation better. And those who serve this country deserve benefits that truly support them,” she stated.







According to Ms. Richard, the WellCare Card represents more than convenience, serving as part of a broader transformation in healthcare delivery.







“The distribution of the NCI WellCare Card gives you easy, fingertip access to improved benefits. But beyond that, it represents something bigger — a healthcare system that is more responsive, more inclusive, and more focused on the people it serves: you,” she said.







She further noted that the initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to improving access to quality healthcare and easing the burden of medical expenses for workers and retirees alike.







“When healthcare is easier to access, our families are stronger. And when financial stress is reduced, people can focus on their work and on their lives. And when workers feel supported, the entire country benefits,” Ms. Richard added.







The launch of the NCI WellCare Digital Insurance Card underscores the government’s continued focus on digital transformation, improved public services, and the well-being of the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.







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