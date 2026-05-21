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RSCNPF & SKNDF APPREHEND JAMAICAN FUGITIVES IN JOINT OPERATIONS

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), in collaboration with the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF), has successfully apprehended two fugitives wanted in Jamaica in connection with serious violent offences.

Kemar Matthews and Chevone Brown were apprehended in St. Kitts during two
separate joint operations conducted by officers of both agencies on May 18
th and 20th, 2026. Both individuals are wanted by Jamaican authorities on charges of murder and wounding with intent. By 1 PM on Wednesday, May 21st, 2026, both men had been repatriated to Jamaica.

The RSCNPF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to public safety and to its role as a responsible partner in regional security. The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is not, and will not be, a haven for individuals seeking to evade justice for serious criminal offences committed elsewhere. Through sustained intelligence-sharing and inter-agency collaboration, the Force will continue to take all necessary action to uphold the security of the Federation and support the broader regional security architecture.

The Force commends the officers of both the RSCNPF and the SKNDF for their professionalism and swift execution of these operations.

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